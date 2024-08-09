Singapore: More support for families, job aid coming at National Day Rally

08 August 2024_ Singaporeans can expect increased support for families and help with job challenges, which will be announced at this year's National Day Rally. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has highlighted the need for innovative solutions to address rapid global change. These interventions aim to ensure a more stable and prosperous future for citizens, amid economic and social challenges. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. The National Day Rally is an annual event where the Singapore Government presents its policies and plans for the future, engaging the community in an open dialogue.