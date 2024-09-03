Singapore: MP Louis Chua calls for crackdown on illegal short-term rentals

03 September 2024_ Workers' Party MP Louis Chua has raised the issue of enforcement of laws against online platforms offering illegal short-term rentals in Singapore in Parliament. Chua expressed surprise that no action has been taken against these platforms, despite fines being issued to those violating short-term rental regulations. He pointed out that short-term rentals are prohibited for private properties and HDB flats, due to concerns about the safety and privacy of residents. National Development Minister Desmond Lee confirmed that fines have been imposed, but only on landlords and not the online platforms. The news was reported by theindependent.sg. Singapore continues to monitor the situation and work with the platforms to ensure compliance with local laws.