Singapore: National Smart Strategy Update to Address Digital Challenges

01 October 2024_ Singapore has announced an update to its Smart Nation strategy, aimed at harnessing new opportunities and addressing future uncertainties amid an evolving digital landscape. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the importance of addressing online threats and enhancing capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) during the launch of Smart Nation 2.0. The strategy is based on three key pillars: growth, trust and community, aiming to transform Singapore through more effective use of technology. Wong highlighted that the digital landscape has changed dramatically since the first strategy was launched a decade ago, requiring it to adapt to new challenges and opportunities. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Singapore, an island nation in Southeast Asia, is known for its advanced technological development and innovative policies in the field of digitalisation.