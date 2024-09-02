Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Negroni Week 2024 celebrates Italianness with Wugroni

01 September 2024_ Negroni Week 2024, scheduled for 16-22 September, will feature around 50 bars in Singapore offering Wugroni, a twist on the...

Singapore: Negroni Week 2024 celebrates Italianness with Wugroni
02 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 September 2024_ Negroni Week 2024, scheduled for 16-22 September, will feature around 50 bars in Singapore offering Wugroni, a twist on the classic Negroni. This innovative cocktail, made with baijiu, Campari and sweet vermouth, is a collaboration between Campari and Chinese producer Wuliangye Group, with the aim of introducing baijiu outside of China. Among the events, the Neapolitan bar L'Antiquario will be bringing Italian tradition to Singapore with a guest shift on 17 September. The news was reported by prestigeonline.com, highlighting how Italian cocktail culture continues to influence trends in Singapore. The week will feature special events and unique cocktails, celebrating the art of mixology and Italian excellence.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
collaboration between Campari will feature around feature special events Singapore
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza