01 September 2024_ Negroni Week 2024, scheduled for 16-22 September, will feature around 50 bars in Singapore offering Wugroni, a twist on the classic Negroni. This innovative cocktail, made with baijiu, Campari and sweet vermouth, is a collaboration between Campari and Chinese producer Wuliangye Group, with the aim of introducing baijiu outside of China. Among the events, the Neapolitan bar L'Antiquario will be bringing Italian tradition to Singapore with a guest shift on 17 September. The news was reported by prestigeonline.com, highlighting how Italian cocktail culture continues to influence trends in Singapore. The week will feature special events and unique cocktails, celebrating the art of mixology and Italian excellence.