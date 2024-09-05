Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
Singapore: Negroni Week celebrates Italian cinema and aperitif

04 September 2024_ Negroni Week will take place in Singapore from 16 to 22 September, with over 160 bars and restaurants participating. This year,...

Singapore: Negroni Week celebrates Italian cinema and aperitif
05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
04 September 2024_ Negroni Week will take place in Singapore from 16 to 22 September, with over 160 bars and restaurants participating. This year, the event is dedicated to cinema, highlighting the connection between the famous Italian aperitif Campari and the world of cinema, especially the Cannes Film Festival. The week will also host the final of Red Hands Asia, a mixology competition that will bring the best bartenders to Milan to represent their venues. Among the events, the presence of Alex Frezza, founder of the bar L'Antiquario, who will bring Neapolitan cocktails to Singapore, as reported by sgmagazine.com. Negroni Week promises to be a major celebration of Italian culture and mixology, uniting enthusiasts and professionals in the sector.

