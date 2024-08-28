Singapore: Negroni Week celebrates the Italian cocktail with special events

August 28, 2024_ This September, Singapore is gearing up to celebrate Negroni Week, an event dedicated to one of Italy’s most iconic cocktails, the Negroni, made from gin, sweet vermouth and Campari. From September 16 to 22, over 160 countries will be taking part in the celebration, with bars in Singapore offering special events and promotions related to the famous drink. Among the protagonists is Naples’ L’Antiquario bar, ranked 44th in the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, which will perform at Neon Pigeon on September 17. The news was reported by timeout.com, highlighting the importance of the Negroni in global drinking culture. During the week, attendees will also be able to enjoy an innovative version of the cocktail, the ‘Wugroni’, made with baijiu, in collaboration with a well-known Chinese brand.