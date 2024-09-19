Singapore: New Banking Security Measures with Facial Recognition

19 September 2024_ Singapore bank customers will soon have to use Singpass (SPY) facial recognition integrated with a digital token to access banking services. This move is part of an effort to improve security and reduce the risk of fraud. According to the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), facial recognition will ensure that only legitimate customers can access their accounts. Furthermore, the ABS stressed that this authentication method is more secure than other techniques. The news was reported by Berita Harian. The new measures aim to protect customers and strengthen trust in Singapore's banking system.