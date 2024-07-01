Singapore: New culinary openings with an Italian touch

July 1, 2024_ Sri Lanka's celebrated Ministry of Crab restaurant will open a new location in Singapore on July 3, bringing with it its renowned crab cuisine. Among the new openings, Fortuna stands out, the first Sicilian-Neapolitan restaurant in Singapore, located in Craig Road. The restaurant, founded in Sydney, offers a menu that combines the best flavors of Sicily and Naples, with ingredients imported from Italy. The master pizza chef Giorgio Sorce, ranked among the best in the world, is at the helm of the kitchen. Therantingpanda.com reports it. This new gastronomic offering further enriches Singapore's culinary scene, celebrating Italian tradition.