Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: New culinary openings with an Italian touch

July 1, 2024_ Sri Lanka's celebrated Ministry of Crab restaurant will open a new location in Singapore on July 3, bringing with it its renowned crab...

Singapore: New culinary openings with an Italian touch
01 luglio 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 1, 2024_ Sri Lanka's celebrated Ministry of Crab restaurant will open a new location in Singapore on July 3, bringing with it its renowned crab cuisine. Among the new openings, Fortuna stands out, the first Sicilian-Neapolitan restaurant in Singapore, located in Craig Road. The restaurant, founded in Sydney, offers a menu that combines the best flavors of Sicily and Naples, with ingredients imported from Italy. The master pizza chef Giorgio Sorce, ranked among the best in the world, is at the helm of the kitchen. Therantingpanda.com reports it. This new gastronomic offering further enriches Singapore's culinary scene, celebrating Italian tradition.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Singapore .it it
Vedi anche
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza