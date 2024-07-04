Singapore: New exemptions for disabled people and Alzheimer's patients

4 July 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Manpower has announced that, starting in September, three categories of people with severe physical and mental disabilities, including Alzheimer's patients, will be exempt from the requirement to undergo the Barthel rating scale. This measure will benefit approximately 55,000 people by simplifying access to assistance services. The initiative aims to reduce the bureaucratic burden for families and improve the quality of life of patients. The decision was welcomed positively by disabled associations and caregivers. The Merit Times reports it. This exemption represents a significant step towards a more inclusive and accessible care system in Singapore.