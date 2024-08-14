Singapore: New financial aid to help with living costs

13 August 2024_ The Singapore government has announced a special payment for over 2.4 million adult citizens, who will receive between $200 and $400 in September to address rising living costs. The payment is part of the Guarantee Package, which also includes vouchers and reimbursements for household expenses. Citizens can check their eligibility at govbenefits.gov.sg and will receive notifications via the Singpass app. The news was reported by Singapore's Ministry of Finance, highlighting the government's commitment to mitigating the effects of inflation and GST. The payments are intended for citizens aged 21 and above with a taxable income of up to $100,000 and do not apply to those who own more than one property.