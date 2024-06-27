Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: New food safety rules effective from July

Singapore: New food safety rules effective from July
27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 June 2024_ Starting from 1 July 2024, new food safety regulations will come into force in Singapore. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced that stricter standards for contaminants and toxins in food will be introduced. Stricter limits will be established for heavy metals in food, with new specific standards added for several pollutants. These measures aim to improve the quality and safety of food consumed in the country. This was reported by the news site 人間福報 The Merit Times. The initiative is part of a broader government effort to protect public health and ensure food safety.

