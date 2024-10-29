Singapore: New Funds to Boost Investment in Deep-Tech Startups

28 October 2024_ Singapore will allocate S$440 million to a programme to boost private sector investment in deep-tech startups. The initiative, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, aims to support innovative companies through the enhancement of the Startup SG Equity programme, part of the RIE 2025 plan. Despite a slight dip in venture capital raised this year, the government intends to attract global and local investors to support growth-stage startups, The Business Times reported. The government also plans to launch new initiatives to connect local and global startup communities, making it easier for Singapore companies to expand into overseas markets.