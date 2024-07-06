Singapore: New guidelines to protect children on apps

July 6, 2024_ The Singapore government has introduced new guidelines requiring app stores to verify the age of users when offering apps for children. This measure aims to protect children from inappropriate content and ensure their safety when using applications. The new rules are part of a broader effort to create a safe digital environment for minors. Authorities hope that these guidelines can be adopted quickly to improve the protection of children online. This was reported by the news site 联合早报. This initiative reflects Singapore's commitment to promoting digital safety for its youngest citizens.