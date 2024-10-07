Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
12:36
06 October 2024_ The Housing Development Board of Singapore (HDB) has announced the launch of over 2,000 new units with waiting times of less than...

Singapore: New Housing Units With Short Wait Coming in October
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
06 October 2024_ The Housing Development Board of Singapore (HDB) has announced the launch of over 2,000 new units with waiting times of less than three years, available for sale in October. These units, called “Shorter Waiting Times flats,” are concentrated in three sales projects, with nearly 70% of the units offering four- and five-bedroom options. The West Brickville project, located in Bukit Batok, has the shortest waiting time of just two years. This was reported by 联合早报. The HDB expects that including these new units will bring the total number of Shorter Waiting Times flats this year to a significant number, helping to meet the growing demand for housing in Singapore.

