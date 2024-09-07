Singapore: New Initiatives for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

06 September 2024_ Singapore is exploring solutions and technologies to improve the energy efficiency of commercial buildings, as part of its decarbonisation strategy. The Agency for Science, Technology and Research, together with semiconductor giant Applied Materials, has launched a lab to develop solutions for Singapore's chip ecosystem. In addition, DISTRII Singapore has filed a lawsuit against its former CEO for breach of fiduciary duty. Finally, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has announced more stringent criteria for its sustainability performance. The news is reported by businesstimes.com.sg. Singapore continues to invest in innovations to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability in the technology sector.