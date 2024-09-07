Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: New Initiatives for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

06 September 2024_ Singapore is exploring solutions and technologies to improve the energy efficiency of commercial buildings, as part of its...

Singapore: New Initiatives for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
07 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Singapore is exploring solutions and technologies to improve the energy efficiency of commercial buildings, as part of its decarbonisation strategy. The Agency for Science, Technology and Research, together with semiconductor giant Applied Materials, has launched a lab to develop solutions for Singapore's chip ecosystem. In addition, DISTRII Singapore has filed a lawsuit against its former CEO for breach of fiduciary duty. Finally, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has announced more stringent criteria for its sustainability performance. The news is reported by businesstimes.com.sg. Singapore continues to invest in innovations to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability in the technology sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Singapore fiduciary duty as part as
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza