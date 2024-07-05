Singapore: New Italian restaurant Sospiri opens at IOI Central Boulevard Towers

Cerca nel sito
 
4 July 2024_ The Lido group inaugurated Sospiri, a new restaurant and rooftop bar serving Southern Italian cuisine, located at the IOI Central...

05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
4 July 2024_ The Lido group inaugurated Sospiri, a new restaurant and rooftop bar serving Southern Italian cuisine, located at the IOI Central Boulevard Towers in Singapore. The restaurant, protected from the elements, offers a vast selection of Italian wines, including rare labels from Piedmont and Tuscany. Among the top wines are the prestigious Solaia and the elegant productions of Conterno Fantino and Angelo Gaja. The bar menu also includes cocktails inspired by the Italian tradition. Businesstimes.com.sg reports it. The Lido Group will also soon open Baia, a rooftop bar on the Esplanade, while Dragonfly and Big Wine Freaks are other trendy new destinations in Singapore.

