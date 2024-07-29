Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Singapore: New Italian trattoria Locanda enriches Little India's food scene
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 29, 2024_ Locanda, a new Italian trattoria located on Rowell Road in the lively Little India neighborhood, has been opened by Michelin-starred restaurant Buona Terra. The restaurant, which evokes the rustic atmosphere of Italian taverns, offers a menu full of dishes inspired by the different regions of Italy, with a wide selection of over 150 wines, mainly Italian. The team, led by Italian chef Denis Lucchi, offers specialties such as Pappardelle Ragu Genovese and Spaghetti ai Frutti di Mare, paying homage to the Italian culinary tradition. The news was reported by therantingpanda.com, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine also in Singapore. Locanda presents itself as a point of reference for lovers of Italian gastronomy in the city, with a welcoming atmosphere and high quality dishes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
