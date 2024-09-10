Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: New law to tackle AI-generated disinformation in elections

September 10, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information has introduced a new bill to combat AI-generated misinformation...

Singapore: New law to tackle AI-generated disinformation in elections
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information has introduced a new bill to combat AI-generated misinformation during elections. The bill aims to protect the integrity of online election advertising, specifically addressing concerns about deepfakes and other manipulated content. These measures are being introduced to ensure that voters can make informed and confident decisions, thereby preserving the democratic process. The source of this news is Tamil Murasu. The bill provides for severe penalties for those who post misleading content and requires social media platforms to take proactive measures against misinformation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
bill conto new bill requires social media
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza