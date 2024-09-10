Singapore: New law to tackle AI-generated disinformation in elections

September 10, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information has introduced a new bill to combat AI-generated misinformation during elections. The bill aims to protect the integrity of online election advertising, specifically addressing concerns about deepfakes and other manipulated content. These measures are being introduced to ensure that voters can make informed and confident decisions, thereby preserving the democratic process. The source of this news is Tamil Murasu. The bill provides for severe penalties for those who post misleading content and requires social media platforms to take proactive measures against misinformation.