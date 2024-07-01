Singapore: New laws in India to promote development and security

July 1, 2024_ India is about to introduce new laws that will bring significant changes in various sectors. These regulations aim to improve the development and security of the country. Indian authorities expect that the new laws will positively contribute to economic growth and the protection of citizens. The legislative changes have been welcomed with optimism by several experts and analysts. Tamil Murasu reports it. The new laws will come into force in the coming months, marking an important step for India's future.