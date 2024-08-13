Singapore: New leaders for Aljan chapter in NTUC union

13 August 2024_ The Aljan chapter of the NTUC union in Singapore has appointed new leaders, including vice president Suresh and secretary Lee. Both new leaders are key figures in promoting the welfare of workers in the country. The appointments are part of a leadership shake-up within the union, which aims to strengthen worker representation. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. The NTUC union, which stands for National Trades Union Congress, is a major organisation representing workers' rights and interests in Singapore.