03 October 2024_ Singapore announces the development of a second logistics airport, Airport Logistics Park 2, which will be operational by 2030. This project aims to improve logistics management capacity and strengthen Changi Airport's position as a regional air cargo hub. The initiative is part of a broader plan to support the growth of the logistics and air freight sector in the region. Changi Airport is one of the world's leading airports, known for its efficiency and high-quality services, as reported by 联合早报. The new logistics park represents a significant step for Singapore in maintaining its competitiveness in the global logistics market.