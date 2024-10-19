Singapore: New logistics hub at Tuas Port to boost maritime operations

October 18, 2024_ A new 18.6-hectare logistics hub will be developed at Singapore’s Tuas Port, aiming to improve cargo handling operations, including sensitive goods. The PSA Supply Chain Hub @ Tuas, developed by PSA Singapore, will be operational by Q2 2027 and will replace the currently operational Keppel Distripark. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the new hub will boost the port’s competitiveness by enabling more efficient handling of shipments and attracting trade flows. The facility will include automated warehousing capabilities and a real-time data management system to improve productivity, The Business Times Weekend reported. Singapore, currently the world’s largest transshipment hub, aims to surpass 40 million TEUs by 2024, while Tuas Port, once completed in 2040, will become the world’s largest fully automated port.