Singapore: New measures against cyberbullying on the way

26 July 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Information and Communications (IMDA) has revealed that 74 individuals have been affected by harmful online content, highlighting a growing cyberbullying problem in the country. To address this situation, new laws and regulations are being developed that aim to protect citizens. Furthermore, the government urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious behavior. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, one of the world's most advanced city-states, is stepping up efforts to ensure a safer online environment for all its citizens.