Singapore: New measures for HDB market aim to stabilise prices

Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
20 August 2024_ The Singapore government has announced new measures to cool the Housing and Development Board (HDB) market from 20 August 2024. The measures include reducing the Loan-To-Value (LTV) limit from 80% to 75% and increasing the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) limit to support first-time buyers, especially low- and middle-income households. Property experts have mixed views on the effectiveness of these measures, with some warning of a potential vicious cycle in HDB prices. The news was reported by 联合早报. These measures are part of the government's efforts to ensure the long-term stability of the public housing market by making home ownership more affordable for all Singaporeans.

