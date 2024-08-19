Singapore: New measures for parental leave and family support

19 August 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a 10-week extension of the government-funded mandatory parental leave at his first National Day Rally. Wong stressed the importance of a change in mindset, calling on fathers to share more of their family responsibilities to support mothers and boost the country's birth rate. The government will also invest US$1 billion in a new SkillsFuture Level-Up programme, which will provide targeted support to workers for lifelong learning. These initiatives are part of a broader vision to address global challenges and build a family-friendly Singapore, The Business Times reported. Further details on supporting large families will be provided in the next annual budget.