Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
Singapore: New measures for parental leave and family support

19 August 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a 10-week extension of the government-funded mandatory parental leave at his first...

Singapore: New measures for parental leave and family support
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
19 August 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a 10-week extension of the government-funded mandatory parental leave at his first National Day Rally. Wong stressed the importance of a change in mindset, calling on fathers to share more of their family responsibilities to support mothers and boost the country's birth rate. The government will also invest US$1 billion in a new SkillsFuture Level-Up programme, which will provide targeted support to workers for lifelong learning. These initiatives are part of a broader vision to address global challenges and build a family-friendly Singapore, The Business Times reported. Further details on supporting large families will be provided in the next annual budget.

