Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Singapore: New measures for pre-school education and support for families

November 2, 2024_ The Singapore government has announced the addition of nearly 40,000 pre-school places over the next five years, aiming to meet the...

Singapore: New measures for pre-school education and support for families
November 2, 2024_ The Singapore government has announced the addition of nearly 40,000 pre-school places over the next five years, aiming to meet the growing demand from local families. Around 6,000 of these places will be dedicated to childcare services, while the government plans to increase the percentage of children receiving state-funded pre-school education from the current 65% to 80%. Additionally, to support low-income families, subsidies will be introduced for children from families with a monthly income of less than US$6,000, starting in December. The news was reported by 早报星期天, highlighting the government's commitment to improving access to education and ensuring that services are of high quality for Singaporean families.

in Evidenza