October 13, 2024_ The Singapore government plans to designate some municipal areas as sites of high archaeological importance to strengthen the protection of relics. Local cultural heritage organisations have expressed support, suggesting that the regulations be extended to all local land and waters to protect any discoveries. The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, together with the National Heritage Authority, have launched a public consultation to discuss the legislative proposals. Currently, archaeological discoveries in the municipal district date back to the 14th century, and the new laws aim to prevent unreporting of unearthed relics, 联合早报 reported. The new measures could also include cultural impact assessments for land development projects.