Singapore: New Nuclear Waste Management Project

August 22, 2024_ The New Taipei government has approved a water management plan for the Taiwan Power Company, which includes the construction of an off-site nuclear waste repository. The project, which has been stalled for nine years, will begin construction in 2025 and aims to solve the problems of nuclear waste storage while ensuring environmental safety. The construction of the repository is considered a key step in addressing the challenges of nuclear waste management in Taiwan. The news was reported by 中國時報. The repository will be located in New Taipei City, one of the most populated areas in Taiwan, and is an important initiative for sustainability and environmental safety in the region.