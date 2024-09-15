Singapore: New plan to promote mother tongue teaching in schools

September 15, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Education has announced the introduction of new programs to promote mother tongue teaching in schools, with the aim of launching mother tongue courses by 2026. These courses aim to raise students' awareness of the importance of learning their mother tongue and stimulate their interest in it. A senior official from the ministry said that the plan will help increase students' enthusiasm for learning their mother tongue. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, a multi-ethnic nation, recognizes the importance of mother tongues in preserving the culture and identity of the different communities in the country.