Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: New plan to promote mother tongue teaching in schools

September 15, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Education has announced the introduction of new programs to promote mother tongue teaching in schools,...

Singapore: New plan to promote mother tongue teaching in schools
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Education has announced the introduction of new programs to promote mother tongue teaching in schools, with the aim of launching mother tongue courses by 2026. These courses aim to raise students' awareness of the importance of learning their mother tongue and stimulate their interest in it. A senior official from the ministry said that the plan will help increase students' enthusiasm for learning their mother tongue. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, a multi-ethnic nation, recognizes the importance of mother tongues in preserving the culture and identity of the different communities in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by Tamil Murasu scuola schools Singapore
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza