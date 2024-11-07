Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Singapore: New prospects for relations with Indonesia under Wong and Prabowo

06 November 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto can usher in a new era in bilateral...

Singapore: New prospects for relations with Indonesia under Wong and Prabowo
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
06 November 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto can usher in a new era in bilateral relations by elevating Singapore-Indonesia ties. Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta, Wong highlighted the benefits of building on the strong foundations built by previous leaders. The two leaders discussed cooperation opportunities in areas such as food security and sustainable energy, highlighting the importance of working together to address future challenges. Wong's visit marks his first official trip to Indonesia since taking office in May. The source of this news is Berita Harian. Singapore and Indonesia are geographically close and actively cooperate in various fields, including economic and security, within the ASEAN framework.

Indonesia Singapore
in Evidenza