Singapore: New public apartments on sale with varying prices and subsidies

Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 16, 2024_ The Singapore Urban Development Board has launched the sale of 8,573 units of public apartments, the largest sale of the year, with prices ranging from $453,000 to $729,000. Among them, the only project in a golden zone has a maximum price of $759,000 and a subsidy recovery rate of 9%. The projects have been classified according to their local characteristics, with differences in subsidies and recovery rates. The news was reported by 联合早报. This initiative aims to make apartments more affordable for low- and middle-income families, with increased subsidies for first-time buyers.

