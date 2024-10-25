Singapore: New regulations on renewable energy development

October 25, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Economy has announced a revision of regulations related to renewable energy development, excluding waste-derived fuels (SRF) from the renewable energy category. In addition, new buildings will be required to install photovoltaic systems, with penalties of up to $150,000 for failure to maintain them. Renewable energy industry players have stressed that SRF should not be considered green energy due to its unstable origin and potential health risks when burned. The news was reported by 中國時報. This move aims to promote more sustainable practices and ensure that renewable energy sources are truly green.