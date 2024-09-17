Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Singapore: New review team to revive stock market

Singapore: New review team to revive stock market
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
17 September 2024_ Singapore has established a new review panel to strengthen its stock market, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat announced at the 25th anniversary conference of the Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS). The panel, comprising 10 leaders from the public and private sectors, will focus on key areas to attract investment and improve the corporate financing ecosystem. Chee stressed the importance of a strong stock market to facilitate IPO exits and promote the growth of local startups. The source of this news is The Business Times. The Singapore government is considering policy measures and incentives to make the stock market more competitive and accessible to local and regional businesses.

