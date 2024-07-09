Singapore: New rules to control internet addiction

9 July 2024_ Singapore has introduced new regulations to address growing internet addiction among its citizens. The new rules aim to limit excessive internet use, especially among young people, through educational measures and restrictions on access to online content. The government worked with mental health and technology experts to develop these guidelines, which also include awareness campaigns. The objective is to promote healthier and more conscious use of the internet, reducing the risks associated with digital addiction. This was reported by the Tamil news site Murasu. Local authorities hope that these measures will improve the general well-being of the population and prevent future problems related to internet abuse.