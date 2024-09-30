Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Singapore: New Social Welfare Projects Under PA 2030

September 30, 2024_ The authorities of Sinagpore have introduced new projects under the People’s Action 2030 (PA 2030) program to improve community...

September 30, 2024_ The authorities of Sinagpore have introduced new projects under the People’s Action 2030 (PA 2030) program to improve community well-being. These projects have been developed to promote social unity and address the needs of the people. Social Participation Officers (CROs) are committed to understanding the needs of the community and implementing actions to meet them. The new initiatives aim to strengthen social cohesion among citizens. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Sinagpore, an island nation in Southeast Asia, is known for its cultural diversity and commitment to social progress.

