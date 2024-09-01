Singapore: New support for job seekers with low monthly income

August 31, 2024_ Starting from April 2025, Singapore will introduce a support program for job seekers who earn $5,000 or less per month, aiming to help around 60,000 residents each year. This initiative aims to provide assistance to those facing economic hardship, improving their employment opportunities. The Singapore government is trying to address concerns related to unemployment and economic security of citizens. The news was reported by straitstimes.com. Singapore, an island nation and a major financial hub in Asia, continues to develop policies to support its citizens in a changing economic environment.