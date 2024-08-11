Singapore: New technologies to combat oil spills at sea

11 August 2024_ Singapore is set to introduce innovative new devices to tackle marine oil spills, helping to prevent environmental damage. The technologies have been welcomed by several countries, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the fight against marine pollution. The new tools aim to improve the effectiveness of oil spill containment and cleanup operations, a significant problem for coastal waters. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. These initiatives come as Singapore strives to maintain its reputation as a leader in environmental sustainability and marine resource management.