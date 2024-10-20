Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: New technology for road safety in public transport

October 20, 2024_ Singapore has introduced a new strategy to improve road safety and reduce traffic crime, implemented on 6,000 buses in the city....

Singapore: New technology for road safety in public transport
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ Singapore has introduced a new strategy to improve road safety and reduce traffic crime, implemented on 6,000 buses in the city. This initiative aims to monitor and prevent bad behavior while driving, contributing to a safer transport environment for all. Local authorities expect this innovative technology to lead to a significant decrease in road accidents and traffic violations. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, one of the most advanced cities in the world in terms of technology and infrastructure, continues to invest in modern solutions to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the city road strada centro
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza