Singapore: New technology for road safety in public transport

October 20, 2024_ Singapore has introduced a new strategy to improve road safety and reduce traffic crime, implemented on 6,000 buses in the city. This initiative aims to monitor and prevent bad behavior while driving, contributing to a safer transport environment for all. Local authorities expect this innovative technology to lead to a significant decrease in road accidents and traffic violations. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, one of the most advanced cities in the world in terms of technology and infrastructure, continues to invest in modern solutions to ensure the safety of its citizens.