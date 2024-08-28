Singapore: New unemployment relief program with graduated payments

27 August 2024_ Singapore has introduced a new unemployment relief program, which provides graduated payments to workers with a monthly income of up to S$5,000. An estimated 60,000 Singaporeans are eligible for the program each year, which aims to support over 60% of those involuntarily laid off. Prime Minister Wong highlighted the importance of this service in the context of an unstable and dangerous work environment. This initiative is a significant step in ensuring the economic security of citizens. The news was reported by berita.mediacorp.sg. Singapore, an island nation and a major financial hub in Asia, continues to develop policies to support its citizens in times of crisis.