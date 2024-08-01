Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Nuclear agreement signed with the United States for civil cooperation

31 July 2024_ Singapore signed a nuclear agreement with the United States, known as the "123 Agreement", to promote the sharing of knowledge and...

Singapore: Nuclear agreement signed with the United States for civil cooperation
01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

31 July 2024_ Singapore signed a nuclear agreement with the United States, known as the "123 Agreement", to promote the sharing of knowledge and technologies in the field of nuclear energy. This agreement, which still needs to be approved by the US Congress, could come into force by the end of 2024 and will last 30 years. Despite the signing, Singapore has made it clear that it has not yet made any decisions regarding the construction of nuclear power plants, as the current technology is still being developed. The news was reported by 联合早报. Singapore continues to explore options to reduce carbon emissions in the energy sector, while maintaining energy security and cost competitiveness.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
still being developed Nuclear agreement clear that Singapore
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza