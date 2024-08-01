Singapore: Nuclear agreement signed with the United States for civil cooperation

31 July 2024_ Singapore signed a nuclear agreement with the United States, known as the "123 Agreement", to promote the sharing of knowledge and technologies in the field of nuclear energy. This agreement, which still needs to be approved by the US Congress, could come into force by the end of 2024 and will last 30 years. Despite the signing, Singapore has made it clear that it has not yet made any decisions regarding the construction of nuclear power plants, as the current technology is still being developed. The news was reported by 联合早报. Singapore continues to explore options to reduce carbon emissions in the energy sector, while maintaining energy security and cost competitiveness.