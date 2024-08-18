Singapore: Ong Ye Kung warns of impending mpox risk

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
18 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the risk of mpox for the country is currently low, but the virus is expected to arrive due to air connectivity. At an event in Sembawang, he stressed that Singapore could be among the first places to experience the spread of the virus, which is affecting several African countries. Ong reassured that Singapore's healthcare system is capable of handling mpox cases and urged the population to maintain a normal lifestyle, while remaining vigilant. The news is reported by mustsharenews.com. Singapore has recorded 60 cases of mpox since 2022, all of the less severe variant, clade II.

