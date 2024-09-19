Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
Singapore: Onitsuka Tiger presents its collection in Milan under the direction of Andrea Pompilio

September 18, 2024_ Onitsuka Tiger, the famous Japanese sportswear brand, will unveil its new Spring/Summer 2025 collection during Milan Fashion...

19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 18, 2024_ Onitsuka Tiger, the famous Japanese sportswear brand, will unveil its new Spring/Summer 2025 collection during Milan Fashion Week. Under the creative direction of Andrea Pompilio, the brand has gained notoriety for its elegant and functional collections, appreciated by streetwear and fashion enthusiasts. The collection presentation attracts the attention of many famous faces, including the brand's ambassador, Momo, member of the group TWICE. The event will take place live from Milan, a major fashion capital, as reported by lofficielsingapore.com. Milan Fashion Week represents a unique opportunity to celebrate innovation and creativity in the industry, with a strong connection to Italian art and culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Milan sportswear brand griffe brand
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza