Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
Singapore: Optimistic economic forecasts and declining inflation
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 July 2024_ The Singapore Monetary Authority has announced that the country's economy is expected to grow, with a significant decline in core inflation expected in the fourth quarter. The overall inflation estimate for the year has been revised downwards, now between 2% and 3%. Furthermore, the core inflation rate is expected to be between 2.5% and 3.5%, excluding the impact of the consumption tax increase. The source of this information is 联合早报. Authorities remain vigilant to global and local economic risks as the country braces for potential strengthening economic growth in the coming quarters.

in Evidenza