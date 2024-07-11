Singapore: Palestinian delegation discusses educational cooperation

11 July 2024_ A delegation of 16 Palestinian officials is visiting Singapore for a business meeting. During the visit, they met with the Minister of Education, Dr. Mohamad Maliki Osman, to discuss various issues related to education and cooperation between the two countries. The meeting aims to strengthen educational ties and promote exchanges of knowledge and resources. The delegation expressed interest in Singapore's educational practices, which are internationally recognized for their excellence. Berita Harian reports it. The visit represents a significant step towards greater collaboration between Singapore and Palestine in the education sector.