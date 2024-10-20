Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Parliament debates budget, taxes and constitutional reform

20 October 2024_ Singapore's Parliament is gearing up for a heated debate on key issues such as the national budget, tax reforms and amendments to...

20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

20 October 2024_ Singapore's Parliament is gearing up for a heated debate on key issues such as the national budget, tax reforms and amendments to the Constitution. Lawmakers will debate how to manage public resources and improve the tax system to meet the needs of the people. The discussion is expected to be intense, with different political positions emerging on how to address the current economic challenges. This debate is a key moment for the Singapore government as it seeks to ensure stability and growth in the global context. This news is reported by 中國時報. Singapore, one of the world's most developed city-states, is known for its dynamic economy and stable political system.

