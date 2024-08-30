Singapore: Part-time and temporary employment opportunities on the rise

August 29, 2024_ In Singapore, more and more companies are embracing part-time and short-term work opportunities for their employees. According to recruitment agencies, demand for temporary positions has increased by 60% compared to the previous year, while the number of job seekers interested in these opportunities has doubled. This trend is expected to continue, especially with the introduction of more generous parental leave policies starting next year. Experts warn that multi-skilled workers will be key to filling the gaps left by full-time employees on leave. The news was reported by theindependent.sg. Companies are looking for innovative solutions to address the challenges of filling vacancies during periods of extended absence.