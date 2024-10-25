Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Passport-free system revolutionizes checks at Changi Airport

October 25, 2024_ The new Pelepasan Tanpa Pasport System, which will be active from September 30, 2024, has already seen nearly 1.5 million tourists...

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 25, 2024_ The new Pelepasan Tanpa Pasport System, which will be active from September 30, 2024, has already seen nearly 1.5 million tourists use it at Changi Airport terminals. This innovative system allows travelers to clear immigration in just 10 seconds, without the need for a physical passport. Checks are done via facial recognition and fingerprints, greatly simplifying the travel experience. The news was reported by Berita Harian agency. Changi Airport is one of Asia's major air hubs, known for its efficiency and cutting-edge services.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
