Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
Singapore: People's Action Party launches mental health group

05 October 2024_ The Singapore People's Action Party has officially established a mental health panel, appointing eight mental health experts as...

Singapore: People's Action Party launches mental health group
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
05 October 2024_ The Singapore People's Action Party has officially established a mental health panel, appointing eight mental health experts as advisors. The panel aims to develop effective and actionable programmes to improve awareness and support for people with mental health issues. At the launch ceremony, the party's assistant secretary-general outlined three main objectives: increasing public understanding of mental health, making people feel they are not alone, and strengthening psychological resilience. The news was reported by 早报星期天. The panel also includes party members and mental health professionals, aiming to engage the community and improve access to support services.

