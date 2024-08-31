August 31, 2024_ Ahead of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, the renowned Italian beer brand, is gearing up to celebrate with a limited-edition bottle. The alcohol-free beer, the result of a multi-year partnership with Ferrari, has been released in just 2,024 numbered bottles, set to become collectors’ items for motorsport enthusiasts. Additionally, Peroni has named Formula 1 racing driver Charles Leclerc as its first global brand ambassador, adding to the excitement for the F1 season. The news was reported by alvinology.com, highlighting the importance of Italy’s presence in the world of motorsport. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is also offering special promotions for F1 fans, making the experience even more engaging.