Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Peroni Nastro Azzurro celebrates the Grand Prix with a new limited edition

August 31, 2024_ Ahead of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, the renowned Italian beer brand, is gearing up to celebrate with...

Singapore: Peroni Nastro Azzurro celebrates the Grand Prix with a new limited edition
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ Ahead of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, the renowned Italian beer brand, is gearing up to celebrate with a limited-edition bottle. The alcohol-free beer, the result of a multi-year partnership with Ferrari, has been released in just 2,024 numbered bottles, set to become collectors’ items for motorsport enthusiasts. Additionally, Peroni has named Formula 1 racing driver Charles Leclerc as its first global brand ambassador, adding to the excitement for the F1 season. The news was reported by alvinology.com, highlighting the importance of Italy’s presence in the world of motorsport. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is also offering special promotions for F1 fans, making the experience even more engaging.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
gearing up Peroni nastro azzurro racing driver
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza