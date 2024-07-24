Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Singapore: Pfizer inaugurates $1 billion plant in Tuas to produce pharmaceutical ingredients

July 23, 2024_ Pfizer inaugurated a new plant in Tuas, Singapore, with an investment of $1 billion, dedicated to the production of active...

24 luglio 2024 | 13.18
Redazione Adnkronos
July 23, 2024_ Pfizer inaugurated a new plant in Tuas, Singapore, with an investment of $1 billion, dedicated to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for oncology drugs, painkillers and antibiotics. The facility, which spans 429,000 square feet, is expected to create more than 250 jobs by 2026, with 80% already filled by locals. The site will produce 11 types of APIs, including those used in blockbuster drugs like Ibrance for breast cancer. Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong underlined Pfizer's importance to Singapore's pharmaceutical industry, highlighting its role in preparing the country for future pandemics, as reported by The Business Times. Pfizer, which has been active in Singapore since 1964, already has an API manufacturing plant and a regional headquarters for emerging markets in Asia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
